CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Murdoch Ready to ‘Hit Back Hard’

    FEISTY

    Noah Berger / AP Photo

    News Corp. chief Rupert Murdoch posted an ominous warning on Twitter Thursday: "Seems every competitor and enemy piling on with lies and libels. So bad, easy to hit back hard, which preparing.” The tycoon has been under renewed fire lately over reports from an Australian newspaper that his media empire had promoted piracy in a bid to top its pay-TV rivals. News Corp. has denied the new allegations, and Murdoch seems personally offended. He followed up: "Enemies many different agendas, but worst old toffs and right wingers who still want last century's status quo with their monoplies."

    Read it at Reuters