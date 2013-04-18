Musharraf Flees Pakistani Court

CHEAT SHEET
Who says you can’t go home? Islamabad. Less than a month after returning to his native Pakistan—after five years of exile—former president Pervez Musharraf was seen fleeing court in Islamabad after his bail request was denied. The decision foils the former leader’s plans to contest at least three criminal charges against him—including accusations that he illegally confined more than 60 judges. The former leader of Pakistan fled to London and Dubai after a forced resignation in 2008.