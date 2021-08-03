More Music Festivals, Radio Stations Bail on DaBaby
ANOTHER ONE
When it rains, it definitely pours for DaBaby. After the rapper made a slew of insensitive comments about the LGBTQIA+ community and people affected by HIV/AIDS, music festivals have canceled his performances left and right. The latest to boot the “Rockstar” rapper from its lineup is Music Midtown in Atlanta. The concert is scheduled for mid-September. Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus and Maroon 5 are still expected to headline the event.
The public backlash against DaBaby began when he went on a homophobic rant during the Rolling Loud concert in Miami on Sunday. After being called out by fans and celebrities alike, he doubled down on his tone deaf comments, saying that people took his statement out of context. That was hardly the case. By Monday, Governors Ball, Lollapalooza and Day N Vegas dropped DaBaby from upcoming events. Founders Entertainment, the organizers of Governors Ball, noted that they do not “tolerate hate or discrimination of any kind.”
It seemed as if the rapper had finally gotten a touch of reality and maybe some words of advice from his publicist. He eventually posted an apology on social media Monday. But the damage has already been done. On Tuesday, Austin City Limits and iHeartRadio also nixed him from their setlists.