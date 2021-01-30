Music Producer SOPHIE Dies in Tragic Accident
R.I.P.
Visionary music producer SOPHIE has died at the age of 34 in Athens, Greece. Representatives for the musician, one of whom indicated to Pitchfork that the artist did not use gendered or nonbinary pronouns, said that SOPHIE died in a tragic accident.
Record labels Transgressive and Future Classic wrote in a statement that SOPHIE “had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell,” adding that the producer “will always be here with us.”
SOPHIE’s manager issued a separate statement to The Guardian confirming that the producer had died following “a sudden accident” and requesting respect for the artist’s grieving family and fans. The statement added that SOPHIE was “a pioneer of a new sound, one of the most influential artists in the last decade. Not only for ingenious production and creativity but also for the message and visibility that was achieved. An icon of liberation.”