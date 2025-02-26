Skip to Main Content
Musk Admits to DOGE’s Potentially Deadly Mistake
I Have To Confess
Musk admitted to “accidentally” briefly cutting Ebola prevention during the first Trump Cabinet meeting.
Erkki Forster
Breaking News Intern
Published
Feb. 26 2025
2:52PM EST
REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Erkki Forster
Breaking News Intern
