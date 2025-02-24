Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Politics
Trump and Elon Musk’s Nuclear Wipeout of USAID Is Almost Complete
SCORCHED EARTH
Staffers were given another deadline on Sunday.
Matt Young
Night Editor
Published
Feb. 23 2025
7:35PM EST
Craig Hudson/Reuters
Matt Young
Night Editor
MattYoung
matt.young@thedailybeast.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Media
Trump Envoy Can’t Name a Single Concession Russia Will Make in Peace Deal
Maurício Alencar
Politics
Dolly Parton Calls Out Indiana Gov Over Plan to Dump Her Imagination Library
Nandika Chatterjee
Politics
Trump ‘Coming After California’ in Plan to Sell Nancy Pelosi Building
Liam Archacki
Politics
James Carville Makes Bold Prediction About When Trump’s White House Will ‘Collapse’
Amethyst Martinez
Media
GOP Senator Has Cold Reaction to Constituents Fired From Federal Jobs
Maurício Alencar