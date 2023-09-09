Musk and Grimes’ Third Kid Named Techno Mechanicus, Biography Reveals

Read it at The New York Times
Singer Grimes and Elon Musk have a third child who is named Techno Mechanicus, an upcoming biography of the billionaire has revealed. The child, nicknamed Tau, is the sibling of X Æ A-Xii and Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. Musk in total has had 10 (publicly known) children with three women; one of his daughters has disowned him. In a since-deleted post on X, formerly Twitter, Grimes said Musk had refused to let her see their children. “I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart,” she wrote.