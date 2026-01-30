Musk Busted Pleading to Visit Pedo Island in Epstein Files

Tech billionaire Elon Musk appeared to want to visit disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s private island, years after original allegations of sexual abuse had emerged about him.

Among the more than 3 million files related to disgraced financier Epstein that the Department of Justice released Friday, an email exchange between Elon Musk, Jeffrey Epstein, and Lesley Groff, who worked as an executive assistant for Epstein for 20 years, shows that Musk wanted to visit Little St. James.

In a December 2013 email sent by Groff to Epstein with the subject “Elon Musk-Christmas and New Year’s,” Groff writes to Epstein, “Just a reminder Elon Musk was asking about coming to your island on Jan. 2....”

Groff attached another email thread earlier that month in which Epstein and Musk appeared to be emailing back and forth about timing and travel logistics for Musk’s visit. Musk said he would already be in the Virgin Islands and asked Epstein if “there [is] a good time to visit?

“any day 1st - 8th. play it by ear if you want. always space for you,” Epstein responded.

Another email from December, 2013, in which the sender and receiver have been redacted, says “December 30, 2013 9:00 AM : organize Elon Musk to the island for Jan. 2nd?”

An April 2013 email, also with the sender and receiver redacted, reads “April 19, 2013 8:30 AM: Can Elon Musk attend the dinner on the 23rd?”

Other email threads appear to show Kimbal Musk, Musk’s brother, also interested in wanting to meet with Epstein.

“Can JE do coffee w/Kimbal Musk at 10am on Fri Oct. 5th?” an October 2012 email reads. Names of those who sent and received the email are redacted.

House Democrats on the Oversight Committee had previously released a calendar belonging to Epstein that indicated Musk was tentatively expected to visit Epstein’s island in December 2014.

One calendar entry showed a typed message reading: “Reminder: Elon Musk to island Dec. 6 (is this still happening?).”

These emails were exchanged years after Epstein first served time for sex crimes after securing a “sweetheart deal” in 2008 from then-U.S. Attorney Alex Acosta as Epstein pleaded guilty to lesser state-level solicitation charges to avoid federal sex trafficking charges

Musk has said he has never visited Epstein’s private island, and he has never been formally accused by law enforcement of any wrongdoing connected to Epstein. In 2019, he told Vanity Fair that Epstein “tried repeatedly to get me to visit his island. I declined.”

Musk threw Epstein in President Donald Trump’s face when the pair had a public falling out in June of last year. Trump and Epstein enjoyed a years-long friendship before falling out in the early 2000s.

As their online spat grew increasingly personal, Musk posted, “Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

He later delayed that post, but just weeks later, he went on a rampage, posting on his X platform criticizing Trump and his administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.