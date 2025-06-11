Musk Called Trump Before Backpedaling on His Attacks

Elon Musk crawled back to President Donald Trump after coming to regret his attacks against the president during their public spat last week.

The billionaire, eager to make amends, called Trump late Monday night, three people briefed on the call told The New York Times. Their conversation culminated in Musk posting his groveling retraction on X Wednesday.

“I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far,” Musk wrote. ADVERTISEMENT

I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 11, 2025

The Times said advisers on both sides worked behind the scenes to broker a truce, despite Trump’s public declaration that he has no interest in reviving his relationship with the world’s richest man. Before reaching out to Trump, Musk held talks with Vice President JD Vance and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles on Friday, according to the report.

The White House declined to comment on the reported conversations when asked by the Daily Beast.

During their clash, Musk wrote that it was “Time to drop the really big bomb.” He claimed Trump “is in the Epstein files” and “that is the real reason they have not been made public.” Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The first public sign that the Tesla CEO was trying to smooth things over and restore his alliance with the president came on Sunday, when Musk reposted Trump’s Truth Social posts about the L.A. protests.

It’s still unclear how Trump will respond to Musk’s peace offering. He seemed uninterested in patching things up with Musk on Friday, telling CNN, “I’m not even thinking about Elon. He’s got a problem.”

Both men, however, have reasons to make up. Musk’s rocket company SpaceX has billions of dollars worth of contracts with the federal government, which Trump threatened to cancel at the height of their feud.

For his part, Trump’s alliance with Musk—who once backed Democrats—has become a financial lifeline, channeling hundreds of millions of dollars into his campaign and GOP allies. In addition, he is keen to avoid a repeat of his first term, when disgruntled former aides turned on him and wrote tell-all book, according to the Times.

Jeffrey Epstein (left) and Donald Trump posing together at Mar-a-Lago in 1997. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

It’s all a question of whether the thin-skinned president can look past Musk’s social media tirade, which came only days after he exited his role as a “special government employee.”

During his furious posting spree, Musk said Trump’s tariffs “will cause a recession in the second half of this year,” and agreed with a post that Trump should be “impeached” and replaced with Vance.