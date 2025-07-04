Musk Crashes Trump’s Celebration by Testing the Waters for a Rival Party

Elon Musk has once again floated the idea of launching a new political party on the day President Trump was celebrating Congress passing his “Big Beautiful Bill”.

Musk, a staunch opponent of the president’s tax-and-spending package, asked on X if his followers were keen on a third party to break the two-party system. He is proposing it should be called the “America Party”.

“Independence Day is the perfect time to ask if you want independence from the two-party (some would say uniparty) system!” he wrote on Friday morning. “Should we create the America Party?”

He continued in a separate post: “One way to execute on this would be to laser-focus on just 2 or 3 Senate seats and 8 to 10 House districts.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on the day he attends an event hosted by America250 in Des Moines, Iowa. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

“Given the razor-thin legislative margins, that would be enough to serve as the deciding vote on contentious laws, ensuring that they serve the true will of the people.”

Musk also endorsed a message from Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, an early dissenter of the legislation, that says Trump’s bill favors “short-term politicking over long-term sustainability.”

The Tesla CEO shared the message and posted a “100″ emoji to indicate his agreement.

His posts came after he shared another cryptic message about “fireworks,” saying: “Great day for some … fireworks."

Musk has clashed with the president online on various occasions since he exited the Trump administration in May, after spending four months leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

His issue with Trump’s bill is that it increases the national debt, when he spent his time in government desperately trying to slash costs.

On June 5, he raised the idea of forming the “America Party,” posting a poll asking, “Is it time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle?”

He reiterated the idea Monday, stating, “If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day.”

Musk critic and MeidasTouch editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski pointed out that the billionaire said he would launch his breakaway party if Trump’s bill passed, which it has.

“You vowed forcefully that as soon as the bill passed you were going to form the 3rd party because you correctly said it puts us in debt slavery,” Filipkowski said in response to the billionaire.

“Now you are conducting a second poll. The last one showed people overwhelmingly in favor, so why another poll? Just do it.”

Musk launched the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in order to slash the federal government, but thinks that Trump's bill undoes his work. Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/ Getty Images

It comes as grumblings in Washington, D.C. suggest that Musk might not be the only one with designs on a new party. The Swamp, the Daily Beast’s D.C. newsletter, exclusively reported earlier this week that some “serious” names are involved in discussions to shake up U.S. politics.

Anti-Trump Republicans and centrist Democrats would make up the main thrust of the party, The Swamp revealed.