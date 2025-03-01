Members of the Golden Globes voting body will no longer be paid, the organization’s president announced during a Friday meeting over Zoom, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The news, from Helen Hoehne, came in the middle of a five-year deal signed in June 2023 which stipulated that some voters would receive $75,000 per year. They are each reportedly being given a severance of $102,500, and the option to remain paid Globes voters for next January’s awards show. A Globes spokesperson told the outlet that the perception of bias by paid voters factored into the decision, adding that the Globes is meeting its contractual obligations through the severances. There are 50 voting members—formerly of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association—who are paid, while about 250 members are not. Neither the Academy Awards, Emmys nor Grammys pays their voters. Last month’s ceremony was the first in the Globes’ 81-year history to have a solo female host.
