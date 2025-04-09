Tesla CEO Elon Musk appeared to get his way, at least for now, as President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he was putting a 90-day pause on his tariff plan.

Trump said he would pause his reciprocal tariffs on individual nations—up to 50% for some—during the period and keep a 10% baseline tariff on U.S. imports.

The announcement sent Tesla’s stock rocketing back by 18% to nearly $262 per share, reported Axios. However, the stock is still down about 31% from year-to-date.

Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately. At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 9, 2025

However, Trump added that a 125% tariff on China will still go forward amid a growing tariff tit-for-tat with the Asian nation.

“China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

Given Musk’s close ties with Chinese manufacturers, as reported The Washington Post, the stock rebound only be a temporary reprieve as Trump’s trade war with China’s President Xi Jinping heats up.

The normally chatty Musk did not address Trump’s tariff pause, which Trump suck-up Howard Lutnick alleged that he helped engineer.

Yet Musk had plenty to say in the aftermath of Trump’s initial April 2 announcement. Musk called Trump’s top trade adviser Peter Navorro a “moron” and “dumber than a sack of bricks” in an escalating online spat. He also reportedly pushed Trump several times to back off on tariffs, reported The Guardian.

However, Navorro appeared to get the last laugh as he positioned himself as the person who ultimately helped Trump arrive at a pause.

“This is one of the greatest days in American economic history we have had,” Navorro told Fox Business. “I think we’re going to call it the art of the reciprocal trade deal.”