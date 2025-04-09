Politics

Elon Musk Gets His Way as Trump’s Tariff Flip-Flop Revives Tesla Stock

RIGHTING THE SHIP

Trump’s tariff agenda sent the billionaire CEO’s car stock into a tailspin, but it’s not out of the woods yet.

Emell Derra Adolphus
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Elon Musk celebrating with the Tesla logo combined with an up arrow on a green background
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

Tesla CEO Elon Musk appeared to get his way, at least for now, as President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he was putting a 90-day pause on his tariff plan.

Trump said he would pause his reciprocal tariffs on individual nations—up to 50% for some—during the period and keep a 10% baseline tariff on U.S. imports.

The announcement sent Tesla’s stock rocketing back by 18% to nearly $262 per share, reported Axios. However, the stock is still down about 31% from year-to-date.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Trump added that a 125% tariff on China will still go forward amid a growing tariff tit-for-tat with the Asian nation.

“China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

Given Musk’s close ties with Chinese manufacturers, as reported The Washington Post, the stock rebound only be a temporary reprieve as Trump’s trade war with China’s President Xi Jinping heats up.

The normally chatty Musk did not address Trump’s tariff pause, which Trump suck-up Howard Lutnick alleged that he helped engineer.

Musk Turns to CNN Star to Defend Him in Navarro FeudFRIENDS LIKE THESE
Leigh Kimmins
TOPSHOT - Elon Musk looks on during a Cabinet Meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House March 24, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Yet Musk had plenty to say in the aftermath of Trump’s initial April 2 announcement. Musk called Trump’s top trade adviser Peter Navorro a “moron” and “dumber than a sack of bricks” in an escalating online spat. He also reportedly pushed Trump several times to back off on tariffs, reported The Guardian.

Elon Musk’s Brother Bashes Vance’s Defense of Trump TariffsSIBLING TAG TEAM
Jasmine Venet
Kimbal Musk speaks onstage at Move Over NFTs in Austin, Texas.

However, Navorro appeared to get the last laugh as he positioned himself as the person who ultimately helped Trump arrive at a pause.

“This is one of the greatest days in American economic history we have had,” Navorro told Fox Business. “I think we’re going to call it the art of the reciprocal trade deal.”

Emell Derra Adolphus

Emell Derra Adolphus

News Reporter

JunkMell

emell.adolphus@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
TrumplandElon Musk Rage Quits Livestream After Being Cyberbullied by Gamers
Tom Sanders
TrumplandKash Patel Quietly Removed as Acting ATF Director After Ghosting Gig
Josh Fiallo
TrumplandMusk Goes Nuclear on Trump Tariff Guru With Jaw-Dropping Slur
David Gardner
PoliticsTrump Insists ‘I Know What the Hell I’m Doing’ as His Tariffs Unleash Carnage
Janna Brancolini
PoliticsICE Barbie Kristi Noem Mocked for Pointing Gun at Officer’s Head
William Vaillancourt