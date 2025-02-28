Skip to Main Content
Musk Launched Secret DOGE Takeover While Biden Was Still in Office
HOSTILE TAKEOVER
DOGE manager Amy Gleason rejoined the U.S. Digital Service in December and recommended it hire Musk’s engineers.
Janna Brancolini
Published
Feb. 28 2025
11:21AM EST
The Washington Post/Valerie Plesch for The Washington Post via Getty Images
Janna Brancolini
