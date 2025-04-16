Musk Responds to Bombshell Report on His ‘Harem Drama’ With a Mathematical Dig

Elon Musk took a swipe at the Wall Street Journal after the newspaper published an explosive report about his private life. The article—which included revelations about how the billionaire is trying to create a “legion” of kids and featured complaints about the “harem drama” from one of the mothers of his children—claims Musk recruits potential mothers through his social media platform and buys their silence with NDAs. After the piece’s publication, Musk used the mathematical ‘greater-than sign’ to compare the Journal unfavorably to the gossip site TMZ, using the phrase: “TMZ>>WSJ.” The remark was well-received by his followers on X, who responded with a torrent of memes and crying laughing emojis. Musk, who has fathered at least 14 children by four different women, has long expressed concerns about population collapse. In a text sent to his latest baby mama Ashley St. Clair, the Tesla CEO reportedly told her: “To reach legion-level before the apocalypse, we will need to use surrogates,” as his reasoning for having even more children.

TMZ >> WSJ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 16, 2025

The Wall Street Journal