Elon Musk isn’t just building his empire by running tech businesses—he’s also creating a “legion” of children.

The tech mogul recruits potential mothers on X to fulfill his goal of combating the declining population, according to sources who spoke to The Wall Street Journal. One woman reportedly spoke of the “harem drama” with Musk’s circle.

The 53-year-old currently has 14 children to four separate mothers, including the musician Grimes. The true number of Musk’s children could even be higher, sources told The Journal. The Tesla billionaire is said to refer to his children as a “legion,” in a nod to the ancient Roman army.

Musk often interacts with lesser-known users on his social media platform through public replies and direct messages, which sometimes lead to conversations about having his babies, people who have viewed those interactions said.

After Musk met conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair in 2023, he followed her on X and began interacting with her posts. Soon after, the billionaire invited St. Clair to San Francisco, where their relationship became romantic.

Musk reportedly told St. Clair to “pick a name” for their future child after sleeping together the first time. During a New Year’s trip to St. Barts, they conceived a child that Musk now refuses to publicly recognize as his own, according to St. Clair.

While his baby mama was pregnant, Musk reportedly suggested that they bring in other women so that they could have more children at a faster rate.

“To reach legion-level before the apocalypse, we will need to use surrogates,” Musk told St. Clair in a text message obtained by The Journal.

In Musk’s widely-known view—now shared by many people in conservative circles—“civilization is going to crumble” if people don’t start having more babies.

“I think for most countries, they should view the birthrate as the single biggest problem they need to solve,” Musk told an investment conference in Saudi Arabia last year. “If you don’t make new humans, there’s no humanity, and all the policies in the world don’t matter.”

“You’ve got to walk the talk,” he added when he was jokingly asked if he was doing his part. “So, I do have a lot of kids, and I encourage others to have lots of kids.”

The Journal reported that Musk, the world’s richest man, uses his wealth to buy the silence of his baby mamas through nondisclosure clauses baked into payment agreements.

Jared Birchall, Musk’s longtime aide, is reportedly tasked with handling negotiations with the women over pregnancy arrangements and financial support.

“We have been through way too many issues where, to not sign some agreement associated with handing over 15-plus million dollars is absolutely insane and irresponsible, and because we have dealt with some very unstable, mentally unstable, people that all of a sudden misremember things,” Birchall told St. Clair in December.