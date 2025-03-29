Elon Musk Says Shrinking Birth Rates Keep Him Up at Night

In the second part of his interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier, Elon Musk shared a not-so-shocking revelation: he’s concerned about declining birth rates across the West.

Appearing on Special Report in a continuation of Thursday’s interview with the Fox News anchor, Musk was asked about the biggest thing that keeps him up at night.

After pausing to consider the question for a full 12 seconds, Musk responded, “Well, there are a lot of things that I suppose I worry about, and so many things will seem esoteric to people. You know, the birth rate is very low in almost every country. And unless that changes, civilization will disappear.”

He continued, “America had the lowest birth rate I believe ever, that was last year. Places like Korea, the birth rate is one-third replacement rate. That means in three generations, Korea will be 3 percent or 4 percent of its current size. Nothing seems to be turning that around. Humanity is dying. And people—it’s just not something we evolve to react to.”

That isn’t the only thing that keeps the DOGE director up at night: he’s also worried about America’s future, and the future of western civilization as a whole. Musk told Baier, “I mean, I worry generally about the strength of America. America is the central column that holds up all the places in civilization... If that column fails, it’s all over, you can’t run off to New Zealand or some other place. It’s over. So either we strengthen and make sure America is strong and will be strong for a long time or that roof’s coming down.”

Musk has at least one fact correct: the U.S. fertility rate did reach a historic low last year, per the CDC, marking a second consecutive year of declining birth rates.

South Korea’s birth rate is even lower; compared to the U.S., where approximately 11 babies are born per 1,000 people, South Korea’s rate is around 4.7 babies per 1,000 people. This rate is actually an increase on previous years, with the rate rising in 2024 for the first time in nine years, although it is still too low to resolve the country’s looming population stability crisis.

The global birth rate has been declining steadily since the 1960s and the end of the so-called Baby Boom. Despite this, the United Nations currently projects that the global population will continue to grow until at least 2100.

Musk isn’t actually concerned about humanity dying. He is specifically concerned about the birth rate in predominantly white, western countries, as the second half of his response shows; his concern is the future of western civilization, not human civilization.

This concern hasn’t led him to encourage President Donald Trump to do something obvious to reverse America’s potential population decline—like encouraging, not restricting, immigration, particularly from countries with high birth rates. Still, Musk is doing more than his part to personally ensure a rise in birth rates. The billionaire is the father of 14 known children with four separate women.

Musk voiced similar concerns about in his first joint television interview with Trump last month, telling Sean Hannity, “If the central pillar on western civilization that is America falls, the whole roof comes down and there is no escape.”

The potential collapse of western civilization is clearly a preoccupation of Musk’s, and one that will undoubtedly define many of his actions during Trump’s second term.