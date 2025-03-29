Politics

Elon Musk’s Daughter Blasts Mars Colonization as a ‘Marketing Scheme’

FAMILY FEUD

Vivian Wilson appeared on Hasan Piker’s Twitch stream late Friday night.

Catherine Bouris
Elon Musk and Vivian Wilson
Getty Images/Hasanabi Twitch

In a follow-up to her recent feature in Teen Vogue, Elon Musk’s estranged daughter Vivian Wilson had her first ever live interview late Friday night, appearing on popular left-wing streamer Hasan Piker’s Twitch stream to talk about everything from her childhood, her passions (languages—she’s currently studying Japanese in Japan) and, of course, her estranged father, Elon Musk.

Wilson has repeatedly made headlines in recent months due to her tendency to use social media to openly criticize her father, including revealing to the world that she has learned of the existence of multiple half-siblings via the internet thanks to Musk’s obsession with propagating the species.

Her comments on Piker’s live stream were in a similar vein, and included her calling Musk an “insecure buffoon” and a narcissist, adding that some people “deserve to feel impostor syndrome.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to a question from Piker’s followers about how much Musk actually works on any given day, she couldn’t say for sure, but shared that, “Most of the time I saw him working he was just yelling at employees in the car while we watched, horrified, like viscerally screaming.” Last year, eight former SpaceX employees filed a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and retaliation, arguing that Musk “runs his company in the dark ages.”

She also pushed back on the popular conception of Musk in the 2000s and early 2010s as a liberal darling, thanks to his work with Tesla. She argued that Musk was “never on the left” and has been right-wing since “at least 2016.” In October 2015, he publicly stated that Trump successfully winning the Republican nomination would be “embarrassing.” In addition, Wilson rejected any suggestion that his right-wing pivot had anything to do with her, telling Piker, “I cannot take credit for him becoming a f---ing loon… I am not the reason he’s a f---ing fascist."

But perhaps one of her most interesting assertions was that Mars colonization, one of SpaceX’s planned objectives, is simply not happening. She told Piker, “It’s not happening, people... It’s a marketing scheme that everyone somehow fell for despite being debunked by a f---ing Google search.”

Sending humans to live on Mars has been a dream of Musk’s for over two decades. The billionaire has been active in the Mars Society, a non-profit that advocates for human colonization of Mars, since at least 2001.

Since his founding of SpaceX, one of the company’s broader goals is to send humanity to Mars in an effort to ensure its survival. Earlier this month, Musk announced that the next-generation Starship spacecraft is scheduled to depart for Mars at the end of 2026, carrying humanoid robot Optimus on board.

In his announcement on X, he added that if those landings are successful, human landings on Mars may start as early as 2029, “although 2031 is more likely.”

Musk’s plan for Mars colonization has attracted significant criticism, with many, including former U.S. President Barack Obama arguing that humanity should prioritize protecting Earth before colonizing other planets, while Britain’s chief astrophysicist Lord Martin Rees described Musk’s dream as a “dangerous delusion.”

In conversation with famed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, Rees argued that “Mars has a hostile environment. The idea of Elon Musk to have a million people settle on Mars is a dangerous delusion.”

He continued, “Living on Mars is no better than living on the South Pole or the tip of Mount Everest.” Tyson concurred, arguing that, “If you want to call Mars home, you need to terraform Mars, turn it into Earth,” concluding that, “It is so much easier to make Earth return to Earth again rather than terraforming Mars.”

Clearly, Wilson—Musk’s eldest daughter with ex-wife Justine—is similarly skeptical of her father’s ambitions. Talking to Piker about Musk’s public image, she quipped, “It turns out if you lie and people believe it, people will think you’re f---ing Tony Stark.”

Catherine Bouris

catherinebouris

