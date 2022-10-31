CHEAT SHEET
Musk Reportedly Set to Axe 25% of Twitter Staff in First Round of Layoffs
Elon Musk is poised to drop around a quarter of Twitter’s total workforce in what is expected to be the first round of layoffs at the company, according to The Washington Post. Twitter’s total workforce is about7,000 employees. The outlet claimed that staff across departments including sales, engineering, and legal could be axed after the Tesla tycoon completed his $44 billion takeover of Twitter last week. If true, the staff would be heading out the door after a string of senior executives who were fired by Musk soon after he took control. Earlier this year, Musk said he planned to cull around three-quarters of Twitter’s workforce, but he told employees last week that was not his intention.