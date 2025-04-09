Politics

Musk Turns to CNN Star to Defend Him in Explosive Feud With Navarro

FRIENDS LIKE THESE

“If I were going to start a business, I would call Elon. That’s Number one. Number two: Navarro was wrong,” raged Scott Jennings.

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Elon Musk fanboy Scott Jennings has come out fighting for the billionaire as he publicly clashes with President Donald Trump’s top trade adviser, Peter Navarro.

Musk and Navarro, the architect of Trump’s tariffs policy, have been engaged in a war of words regarding the import levies since the weekend, with the Tesla CEO descending into name-calling. Jennings, CNN’s token Republican, has got involved and has, as expected, sided with Musk.

In his rebuke of Navarro, Jennings glossed over the fact that the Department of Government Efficiency boss used a slur to describe his opponent, dubbing him “Peter Retarrdo.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump Isn't Even Bothering to Call World Leaders BackNOT AVAILABLE
Matt Young
U.S. President Donald Trump attends the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) dinner at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 8, 2025.

Musk was rattled by the fact that, during an appearance Monday on CNBC, Navarro called him a “car assembler” rather than a manufacturer.

On The Arena with Kasie Hunt, Jennings said that description was wrong and launched into a passionate defense of the Tesla boss. “First of all, if I were going to start a business, I would call Elon. That’s number one. Number two: Navarro was wrong. He was insulting Teslas and Teslas are the most American-made car. And it’s like one of the great American automotive manufacturing success stories,” he said.

He admitted, however, that despite White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s assertion that “boys will be boys,” he doesn’t think the public spat is good for Trump.

“So obviously he insulted Elon’s cars unfairly. Elon responded...I’m not sure if any of this serves the president very well. But ultimately, you know, I guess the White House is content to let them fight it out in public,” he added.

Jennings shared a clip of the show on X, calling Musk a “patriotic American.” The billionaire responded with three U.S. flag emojis.

Responding to CNBC, Leavitt said Musk’s post calling Peter Navarro “truly a moron” and “dumber than a sack of bricks” constituted “transparency.”

“Whatever. We are the most transparent administration in history, expressing our disagreements in public,” she said.

“We will let their public sparring continue.”

A senior White House adviser, meanwhile, told Axios: “We like it.”

The cracks in Trump’s Cabinet started to show after his decision to impose tariffs of at least 10 percent on America’s trading partners sent market tumbling. Musk had reportedly pleaded with the president to soften the levies, while Navarro and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick had reportedly urged a hardline stance.

TOPSHOT - Elon Musk looks on during a Cabinet Meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House March 24, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
Musk has butted heads with Trump's top trade adviser. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

In a now-deleted post Saturday, Musk began publicly slating Navarro, say that his Harvard University PhD was a “bad thing, not a good thing.”

“Elon sells cars. He’s simply protecting his own interests,” Navarro slapped back on Fox News the day after, before making the “car assembler” jibe on Monday.

Then, on Tuesday, came Musk’s slur and his assertion that Navarro is “dumber than a sack of bricks.”

“Retarrdo is dangerously dumb,” he added Tuesday, in response to a clip of Navarro on Fox News.

Even his brother, businessman and restaurateur Kimbal Musk, got in on the act. He tagged Donald Trump and wrote on X: “Mr President, if Peter Navarro has lied to you about Ron Vara, what else has he lied to you about? Put America first and fire him!”

Musk was referring to a fictional character Navarro created in his 2011 book, Death by China—which was reportedly a major influence on Trump’s economic thinking. Ron Vara is an anagram of Navarro. He described it as “a whimsical device.”

Leigh Kimmins

Leigh Kimmins

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
TrumplandElon Musk Rage Quits Livestream After Being Cyberbullied by Gamers
Tom Sanders
TrumplandMusk Goes Nuclear on Trump Tariff Guru With Jaw-Dropping Slur
David Gardner
PoliticsAmy Coney Barrett Joins Liberals to Defy Trump—Again
Julia Ornedo,
Janna Brancolini
MediaFlustered Stephen Miller Yells Over Fox News Host Defending Trump Tariffs
Yasmeen Hamadeh
PoliticsICE Barbie Kristi Noem Mocked for Pointing Gun at Officer’s Head
William Vaillancourt