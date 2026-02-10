Musk’s Brother Tries to Explain Away Epstein Files Shame

Elon Musk’s younger brother is scrambling to justify his extensive email trail with Jeffrey Epstein.

Kimbal Musk, 53, was revealed to have exchanged warm emails with Epstein well after the disgraced financier’s 2008 conviction for procuring a child for prostitution.

In one email, Epstein invited Kimbal to his notorious island, though there is no evidence the Boulder-based restaurateur ever visited.

Elon Musk's younger brother Kimbal tried to explain why convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein received “so many emails” from him. Neil Rasmus/Patrick McMullan

The emails also suggest that Epstein helped connect Kimbal with a woman he appears to have dated for months, the Denver Business Journal reported.

On Monday, the Boulder-based restaurateur set out to explain why Epstein received “so many emails” from him, while denying that the pedophile made any introductions.

“In 2012 I started dating a woman who was 30 years old. I met her through a friend. Epstein did not introduce us,” Kimbal wrote on his brother’s X platform. “My only meeting with that demon was in his New York office during the day. I never met with him again and I never went to his island.”

Although many of Kimbal’s emails appear to be newsletters from his business, The Kitchen Restaurant Group, other emails indicate he and Epstein had a friendly relationship beyond business. Kimbal Musk/X

He added, “The reason he has so many emails from me is because he was subscribed to a newsletter I sent out to thousands of people every few weeks.”

“My heart goes out to the many victims of Jeffrey Epstein, as it does for all who have suffered any kind of sexual abuse or harassment.”

Although many of Kimbal’s emails appear to be newsletters from his business, The Kitchen Restaurant Group, other emails indicate he and Epstein had a friendly relationship beyond business.

In January 2013, Epstein invited Kimbal to “come relax” at his private island, but Kimbal declined. Department of Justice

Kimbal, who sits on the Tesla board and was previously a director at SpaceX, appears to have had lunch at Epstein’s house with Epstein and his friend Boris Nikolic on Oct. 7, 2012, emails show.

“Great to hang out today,” Kimbal wrote to Nikolic and Epstein.

In the next line, he thanks them for playing matchmaker, writing, “Jeffrey and Boris, many thanks for connecting me with (redacted). I believe you both played a role. :)”

The reply from Nikolic, who was Bill Gates’s longtime scientific adviser, indicates that Kimbal was introduced to a woman.

The emails suggest that Epstein helped connect Kimbal with a woman he appears to have dated for months. Department of Justice

“Kimbal — just fyi — you better be nice to (redacted),” Nikolic responded. “Jeffrey goes crazy when someone mistreats his girls/friends. So better be very nice to her.”

According to the Denver Business Journal, Kimbal wrote in response, “Jeffrey: Message received wide and clear. ;)” and continued, “Seriously, I’m very happy with my time so far” with the woman.

In January 2013, Epstein invited Kimbal to “come relax” at his private island, but Kimbal declined.

Newly unsealed emails also show Elon Musk attempting to arrange a meeting on Epstein's island after the disgraced financier's sex crime conviction. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/House Oversight Committee Democrats

“That would be nice. I’m still dealing with the nuclear explosion that is my life, but I’m hopeful that things are settling down a bit,” he wrote. “Thanks for the invite. I’m in Europe/traveling for most of February. Maybe in the spring.”

Elon Musk also corresponded with Epstein during this time, pleading to visit the convicted sex offender’s island.

“What day/night will be the wildest party on =our [sic] island?” Musk wrote to Epstein in November 2012.

Musk had more extensive ties to Epstein than he previously acknowledged. DOJ

In a December 2013 email exchange, the billionaire inquired, “Is there a good time to visit?”

Musk, 54, has said he has never visited Epstein’s private island. In 2019, he told Vanity Fair that Epstein “tried repeatedly to get me to visit his island. I declined.”

Kimbal, whose net worth is estimated at $599 million by Bezinga, resigned from the board of directors of the Burning Man festival last week after artists revolted over his ties to Epstein, according to The San Francisco Standard.