Panicked Musk Makes Wild Excuses as Epstein Emails Blow Up in Face

Elon Musk scrambled to dismiss reports linking him to Jeffrey Epstein as “fake news” after new documents surfaced showing him begging to party with the late sex trafficker.

The chronically online SpaceX boss—who has denied any involvement with the disgraced financier’s island, jet, or parties—insisted in a series of posts over the weekend that his frantic emails to Epstein could be “misunderstood.”

Musk wrote and shared posts claiming that he denied invitations to Epstein’s island and that he was too busy to attend any of his gatherings. He reposted one user who speculated that Musk didn’t have “time to hang out with Epstein on the island,” and added that he “worked most of the weekend too. Still do.”

“Legacy media lies relentlessly,” Musk wrote in an X post responding to a user who called reports about Musk’s emails to Epstein “fake news.”

Elon Musk claims, "Legacy media lies," following reports about his emails with Jeffrey Epstein. Elon Musk/X

Musk also shared numerous posts heralding him as a champion for children and Epstein’s victims. He also called on more arrests to be made following the release of the files.

“What matters is not release of some subset of the Epstein files, but rather the prosecution of those who committed heinous crimes with Epstein,” Musk posted. “When there is at least one arrest, some justice will have been done. If not, this is all performative. Nothing but a distraction.”

Email exchanges and calendar invites published by the DOJ show that Musk had attempted to schedule various meetings with Epstein and tried securing an invite to “the wildest party” on his island. The messages were sent years after Epstein first pleaded guilty and served time for sex crimes in 2008.

In a November 2012 exchange, Epstein asked, “how many people will you be for the heli to island.” Musk responded, “Probably just Talulah and me. What day/night will be the wildest party on =our island?”

Elon Musk and Talulah Riley in 2009. Paul Morigi/WireImage

In a December 2013 email thread, the two attempted to coordinate time for Musk, who said he was in the British Virgin Islands and St. Bart’s for the holidays, to visit Epstein’s island. Epstein suggested that Musk come after the New Year.

“any day 1st - 8th. play it by ear if you want. always space for you,” Epstein responded.

Epstein later emailed to cancel Musk’s trip due to a scheduling conflict.

“Bad news - Unfortunately, my schedule will keep me in New York,” Epstein wrote. “I was really looking forward to finally spending some time together with just fun as the agenda. so i am very disappointed. Hopefully we can schedule another time in the near future.”

A lawyer for Musk did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Jeffrey Epstein mugshot Kypros/Getty Images

Vivian Wilson, Musk’s daughter, responded to the news of her father’s emails with Epstein on Threads. She said she believes the correspondence is real.

“I’m just going to speak directly instead of being vague and cryptic,” she said. “I can confirm we were in St Barth’s at the time specified in the emails, and therefore I believe they are authentic.”

She also claimed her father was in denial and that this was the first time she had heard of his exchanges with Epstein.

“This has basically already been confirmed through his attempts to paint them as out of context (denial is a river in Egypt),” she posted. “I knew nothing about the e-mails previously so I’m learning about everything at the same time as y’all. If there’s any other information I learn that I can corroborate I will do so.”