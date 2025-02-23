Cheat Sheet
1
Kanye and Bianca Censori Step Out Together Amid Divorce Speculation
Covered Up
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.23.25 2:26PM EST 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kanye “Ye” West stepped out with wife Bianca Censori amid speculation that they are headed to divorce after his hate-filled Twitter rant earlier this month. The pair attended a film premiere starring Censori and produced by West. “IM SO PROUD OF MY WIFE FOR STARRING IN HER FIRST FEATURE FILM SHOT IN JAPAN‚” he wrote on Instagram. Photos obtained by TMZ show West on Saturday next to a woman, believed to be Censori, completely covered up in black fabric at the Los Angeles premiere. Sources told the outlet that her entire face was covered, and she did not take the outfit off the entire event. The sighting of the pair came amid a flurry of divorce rumors after West took to X to praise Hitler while posting offensive comments about multiple communities, including Jewish people. In his online spree, he also said that he had “dominion” over Censori after she appeared naked on the Grammy’s red carpet with West in tow. “THIS AINT NO WOKE AS FEMINIST SH— SHES WITH A BILLIONAIRE,” he said. “WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB ASS BROKE B-----HES PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION.”

2

Musk’s Daughter Reacts to His Leaked Texts About Having More Kids

Yikes
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.23.25 1:16PM EST 
Elon Musk, Vivian Wilson
Getty Images/Threads

Vivian Wilson, Elon Musk’s estranged daughter, seemingly reacted to X-rated texts that he allegedly sent to conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair. The messages were revealed as part of the 26-year-old author’s custody suit for their alleged child. In the messages, Musk, 53, allegedly told St. Clair, “I want to knock you up again” and that they have a “legion of kids to make.” Wilson took to Threads after the text messages were revealed, and without naming her father, said: “Today I have read things I can’t unread. I envy who I was an hour ago.” Just last week, his 21-year-old daughter revealed that she found out about her newest sibling on Reddit. In a TikTok, she said this was not the first time she had found out about a new sibling via the social media app. In the comments of her latest post, users rushed to support Wilson. “We are gonna have to crowdfund all his kids some therapy since he won’t ever pay for it,” wrote one user.

3
Rudy Giuliani Spotted Shopping for Hair Dye at Walmart
DYE HARD
Joey McFadden 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.23.25 2:54PM EST 
Published 02.23.25 2:18PM EST 
Rudy Giuliani
Rudy Giuliani Alex Kent/Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani was spotted selecting hair dye at Walmart on Saturday. The former New York City mayor was photographed examining the box of dye in his mobility scooter in Secaucus, New Jersey, reports TMZ. An unknown man in a suit accompanied Giuliani. In November 2020, the former Donald Trump attorney was the subject of a viral moment when his hair dye ran down his face during a press conference. Giuliani, 80, wiped his brow as sweat dragged color down his face as he discussed so-called “voter fraud” in the 2020 election. The moment was satirized on Saturday Night Live, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Family Guy. Giuliani surrendered to Georgia authorities in August 2023 and was charged with criminal conspiracies and violating the Peach State’s racketeering act. Giuliani had to pay two state election officials $146 million for defamation. He had to declare bankruptcy as a result. Giuliani was disbarred in New York in 2024.

Read it at TMZ

4
Kash Patel Tells FBI Employees to Ignore Elon Musk’s Justify-Your-Job Edict
TROUBLE IN PARADISE
Catherine Bouris
Updated 02.23.25 3:38AM EST 
Published 02.22.25 9:59PM EST 
Kash Patel
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Cracks may already be showing in the Trump administration, with newly sworn-in FBI director Kash Patel sending an email to all his department’s employees instructing them to “pause any responses” they may have been working on following Elon Musk’s request that federal employees provide weekly summaries of their accomplishments or risk losing their jobs. The email, obtained by NBC, reads, “FBI personnel may have received an email from OPM requesting information. The FBI, through the Office of the Director, is in charge of all of our review processes, and will conduct reviews in accordance with FBI procedures. When and if further information is required, we will coordinate the responses. For now, please pause any responses.” Musk had previously requested that federal employees respond to his email with “approx. 5 bullets of what you accomplished this week” and CC their managers, adding on X that “Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation.”

Read it at NBC News

5
Mark Cuban Addresses Whether He’d Run for President in 2028
HARD PASS
Joey McFadden 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.23.25 12:03PM EST 
Published 02.23.25 12:02PM EST 
Mark Cuban
Mark Cuban Andy Manis/Getty Images

Shark Tank star and billionaire businessman Mark Cuban has insisted he will not run for president in 2028. “Hell no. It’s not going to happen,” Cuban, 66, said Saturday at the Principles First convention, a gathering of anti-Trump conservatives, Politico reported. “No, I don’t want to be president. I’d rather f--- up health care,” a reference to Cuban’s new drug company, Cost Plus. Cuban previously flirted with running for president in 2020. A recent poll found Cuban at 7% in the 2028 Democratic primary of possible candidates. Cuban, who is an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, supported Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 election and stumped for her on the campaign trail. “I mean, it’s kind of fun, actually. I learned that the Democrats can’t sell s---,” he said of his involvement. Cuban criticized the Democratic party for being “too reflexive” to Trump, saying that simply pointing out “Trump sucks” was not an effective campaign strategy for Democrats.

Read it at Politico

6
Kristi Noem Sees Musk’s Chainsaw, and Raises Him One Flamethrower
BURN BABY BURN
Catherine Bouris
Published 02.22.25 9:42PM EST 
Kristi Noem
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via Getty Images

Appearing at CPAC over the weekend, homeland security secretary Kristi Noem joked about having placed an order for chainsaws as part of her plan to overhaul the Department of Homeland Security. “If you don’t own a chainsaw, go buy one,” Noem advised the crowd. “They really are fantastic.” Chainsaws aren’t the only tool of destruction she owns, however (guns, of course, are a given). Noem followed that up with a clip, posted to X, featuring her wielding a flamethrower and setting fire to what looks like a pile of empty cardboard boxes. Accompanying the video was a captioned: “I have a flamethrower if you need help cutting AND burning the government waste!” which tagged both Elon Musk and Argentina’s far-right libertarian President Javier Milei, who gifted Musk the bedazzled chainsaw he waved around onstage at CPAC on Thursday. Who knew dismantling democratic structures was such a physical job?

Read it at X

7
Straw Poll: CPAC Attendees Overwhelmingly Vote J.D. Vance as Trump’s MAGA Successor
THE CHOSEN ONE
Catherine Bouris
Updated 02.23.25 12:53PM EST 
Published 02.23.25 1:30AM EST 
JD Vance at CPAC
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

A straw poll conducted at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) this weekend found that attendees overwhelmingly favored Vice President J.D. Vance to be President Donald Trump’s successor in 2028. Of the 1022 attendees surveyed, 61 percent preferred Vance as the Republican nominee for president at the next election. In a distant second place was former White House Chief Strategist and Breitbart executive Steve Bannon at 12 percent, with Governor Ron DeSantis and Secretary of State Marco Rubio trailing behind at 7 and 3 percent, respectively. Jim McLaughlin, president of McLaughlin & Associates Polls, announced the results on stage at CPAC, explaining that Vance was the clear choice because “he’s viewed as the closest thing to Donald Trump.” Someone with an even better claim to that title—Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.—was the preferred nominee of just two percent of conference attendees.

Read it at Mediaite

8
Kennedy Center Ticket Sales Plummet Bigly Following Trump Takeover
TICKET TO CHIDE
Catherine Bouris
Updated 02.23.25 3:42AM EST 
Published 02.22.25 6:41PM EST 
The Kennedy Center
Craig Hudson for The Washington Post via Getty Images

After President Donald Trump decided to fire several Kennedy Center board members and install himself as chairman earlier this month, ticket sales reportedly dropped by about 50 percent compared to the previous week, according to several Center employees who spoke on the condition of anonymity. If that wasn’t enough, several artists set to perform at the Center have canceled their appearances, including actor/comedian Issa Rae, who was hosting a sold-out event in March. Comedian W. Kamau Bell spoke to The Washington Post about his decision to proceed with his appearance, which had been organized long before Trump’s coup; he told reporter Travis M. Andrews, “I’m the guy who met with the KKK. I do a different calculus than everyone else.” Author Louise Penny, meanwhile, pulled out of a planned event at the center, taking to Facebook to explain: “As soon as what amounts to a coup happened with President Trump, there was absolutely no way I was going to do it. It was a painful decision, but it was not difficult.”

Read it at The Washington Post

9
Actress Known for ‘Pee-wee’s Playhouse’ and ‘It’s Always Sunny’ Dies at 78
PLAYHOUSE IN THE SKY
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Updated 02.22.25 3:46PM EST 
Published 02.22.25 3:43PM EST 
Lynne Marie Stewart.
Lynne Marie Stewart has died. Lila Seeley/Getty Images

Lynne Marie Stewart, a comedian and actress best known for appearing in Pee-wee’s Playhouse and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, has died at 78, according to a report. Stewart’s death was confirmed Friday to The Hollywood Reporter by a spokesperson for her former sketch troupe, the Groundlings. A cause of death was not disclosed. An industry veteran, Stewart got her big break as Miss Yvonne (“the most beautiful woman in Puppet Land”) alongside Paul Reubens’ Pee-wee Herman, a role which she reprised throughout the 1980s. Stewart also portrayed Charlie Kenny’s mother on the long-running dark comedy series It’s Always Sunny. She was a member of the Los Angeles-based troupe the Groundlings from the 1970s and 80s. “We are heartbroken to hear of the passing of our dear sweet Lynne Stewart,” the Groundlings wrote in a statement to THR. “She wasn’t just the most beautiful woman in all of Puppetland—she was the most beautiful woman that we ever met, inside and out... She will be deeply missed.”

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

10
Trump ‘Coming After California’ in Plan to Sell Nancy Pelosi Building
LOW BLOW
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Published 02.22.25 6:28PM EST 
Donald Trump and Nancy Pelosi.
Donald Trump is looking to sell a government building named after Nancy Pelosi. Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s administration is looking to sell two government buildings in San Francisco, one of which bears the name of ex-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, according to a report. Trump’s team is hearing offers for 640,000-square-foot Nancy Pelosi Federal Building and a century-old, 360,000-square-foot building currently serving as the General Services Administration’s headquarters, ABC7 Los Angeles reported. The White House has said that it will save money by selling the properties and then leasing them back as office space for federal workers. However, ex-congresswoman Jackie Speier believes it has more to do with taking revenge on Democrats in the liberal stronghold. “It’s another example of how he is coming after Democrats. He’s coming after California, and it’s all about payback,” she told the outlet, adding that the sales don’t make financial sense. “The lease will keep going up and you will end up paying the property taxes of the lessor, whereas you don’t pay federal taxes when you are a federal government,” said Speier, who was a representative from 2008 to 2023. Pelosi—the California Democrat for whom the building is named—has been one of Trump’s biggest critics and one of his most public political foes.

Read it at ABC7 Los Angeles

