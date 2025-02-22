Politics

MAGA Baby Mama Says Musk Admitted Paternity in Steamy Text Messages

BABY TALK

A custody petition included a screenshot in which Musk allegedly wrote, “I want to knock you up again.”

Liam Archacki
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Ashley St. Clair and Elon Musk
Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images/Supreme Court of the State of New York
Liam Archacki

Liam Archacki

News Reporter

liam.archacki@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Makes MAGA Hat-Wearing ‘Killer’ Chairman of Joint Chiefs
William Vaillancourt
exclusiveDonald Trump Shades Musk: ‘What the F*** Is Wrong With Him?’
David Gardner
PoliticsDolly Parton Calls Out Indiana Gov Over Plan to Dump Her Imagination Library
Nandika Chatterjee
TrumplandFormer Intelligence Officer Claims KGB Recruited Trump
Isabel van Brugen
Crime & JusticeWhistleblower Chelsea Manning Makes Surprise Show of Support at Luigi Mangione Hearing
Liam Archacki