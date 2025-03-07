Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Politics
Musk’s Lackeys Are Transforming Federal Offices Into DOGE Dorms
PRIME REAL ESTATE
Taxpayers could soon be on the hook for a $25,000 washer-dryer at the General Services Administration.
Janna Brancolini
Published
Mar. 7 2025
9:27AM EST
Samuel Corum/Getty Images
Janna Brancolini
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
These U.S. States Face Big Electricity Bill as Canada Refuses to Pause Tariffs
Matt Young
Politics
Trump Thanks Chief Supreme Court Justice on Hot Mic: ‘Won’t Forget It
William Vaillancourt
Politics
WATCH: Tiny Gov Agency Blocks DOGE Goons From Building in Heated Standoff
Liam Archacki
Politics
Cheryl Hines Issues Husband RFK Jr. a Shocking Ultimatum
Nandika Chatterjee
Trumpland
Pete Hegseth Banned Images of ‘Enola Gay’ Plane in DEI Crackdown
William Vaillancourt