Muslim Brotherhood Battles Grow

A man was killed in clashes on Friday as Egyptian police arrested dozens more Muslim Brotherhood members, adding fuel to a growing political fire in Cairo between the Islamist party and its supporters, and opponents of the deposed President Mohamed Morsi. More protests are expected today, following the army’s designation of the party as a terrorist organization earlier this week, despite the army’s warning that support for the Brotherhood could mean jail time and even death. The Egyptian army’s crackdown came after a bus bombing Thursday wounded five, and just two days after a suicide bombing outside police headquarters killed 15. The Brotherhood denied involvement in Tuesday’s attack, for which a Sinai-based jihadi group Ansar Beit al-Maqdis already claimed responsibility.
