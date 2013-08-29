Muslim Brotherhood Leaders Arrested

CHEAT SHEET
The bloody news from Egypt may have quieted, but the struggle for power continues. On Thursday, prominent Muslim Brotherhood leader Mohamed el-Beltagy was arrested by Egyptian authorities on counts of inciting violence, state media reported. Beltagy is the secretary-general of the Brotherhood's Freedom and Justice Party, and was reportedly arrested along with former labor minister Khaled al-Azhari. Beltagy's arrest was ordered in early July, but he continued to appear almost daily at the pro-Morsi protests in Cairo. His 17-year-old daughter was killed in the violence at the protest camp earlier this month.