Muslim Leader Urges Indonesians to Boycott Starbucks Over LGBT Stance

The leader of one of Indonesia’s most powerful Muslim organizations has called on followers to boycott Starbucks over the coffee chain’s support for the LGBT community. Anwar Abbas of Muhammadiyah, a Muslim group with about 30 million members, said Starbucks should be stripped of its operating license because the franchise’s stance on LGBT rights is “not in line” with Indonesia’s guiding ideology. “If Starbucks only does business, then fine. But don't bring ideology here,” Abbas told Reuters on Saturday. Abbas said he decided to call for a boycott after being made aware of a pro-LGBT comment made by Starbucks’ top executive, Howard Schultz. Although homosexuality is legal in most parts of Indonesia, human rights groups have warned of a brewing crackdown against the LGBT community in the predominantly Muslim country. “In all countries where we do business, we are proud to be a part of the fabric of the local community, and we strive to be respectful of local customs and traditions while staying true to Starbucks long-standing values and purpose,” said a statement from a Starbucks spokesperson. “Though we are founded in the United States, we are a global company with over 300,000 partners and 26,000 stores in 75 markets around the world.”
