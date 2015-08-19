Muslims Lead Chattanooga Donations

CHEAT SHEET
A Muslim community organization is leading donations to families of victims of the Chattanooga shooting. The Faith and Culture Center of Nashville presented a $22,5000 check for the families at a meeting this week. “We want to come condemn the actions of this person and say that they are not representative of our faith,” said center president Daoud Abudiab. “We are here today to counter the actions of someone who has sought to disrupt out society. We are part of the American society, and when our neighbor is hurt we should all offer help and prayer and stand together.”