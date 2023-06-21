Larry Myers Jr., who was featured on the reality TV series My 600-Lb. Life, has died at the age of 49 of a heart attack, The Sun reports. Myers, who weighed in at 940 pounds when he appeared in Season 10 last year and lost about 100 pounds over the course of the TLC show, was known as Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits for singing that song in a chicken joint. “Larry has fought the good fight. He has overcome some of the biggest Challenges he has ever had to face. Rest well Junior, you will be missed,” a relative wrote on Facebook. In a GoFundMe, Sonya Hines-Hall, god-sister and family coordinator of Myers’ funeral arrangements, said: “Larry always made himself available to sing at special events anytime anyone asked, most of the time free of charge. His struggle with weight gain/loss never dimmed his drive to show love and kindness to all he met.” At the time of writing, the fundraiser to “bring Larry home” had raised just $617 of its $35,000 goal.
