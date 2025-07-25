Beloved ’90s Rom-Com Could Be Getting a Sequel

RIP to This ‘The Walking Dead’ Spinoff
KILLED OFF
The Walking Dead franchise is mourning more than just its characters. According to TheWrap, the famous zombie show’s spinoff, Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, will end with its fourth season. Viewers learned about the show’s end on Friday during a San Diego Comic-Con panel. The post-apocalyptic drama follows Daryl Dixon, played by Norman Reedus, as he navigates a harrowing journey from France back to America. The show also stars Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier. “Daryl Dixon has been an incredible journey,” Reedus said. “I thank each and every fan who has joined us on this ride. It’s been a privilege to build this story for these characters, and we have so much gratitude for how it’s been embraced.” The show currently has two seasons, with the third season set to be released Sept. 7 on AMC Networks. During the panel, the show released the spinoff’s trailer, offering fans a glimpse.