My Chemical Romance Pays Tribute to Drummer Bob Bryar After His Death at 44

1
RFK Jr. Once Sold Bottled Water With Higher Fluoride Levels Than Tap
WHAT CHANGED?
William Vaillancourt
Updated 12.02.24 8:32PM EST 
Published 12.02.24 8:30PM EST 
RFK Jr.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., president-elect Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, may be against fluoride in drinking water these days—but it wasn’t long ago when he was selling it in bottles, according to a New Yorker report published Monday. Kennedy co-founded Keeper Springs in 1999 in what was at the time considered an odd attempt to help clean polluted waterways. Before the company closed up shop in 2013, it had been selling water with fluoride in it—up to 1.3 milligrams per liter, according to a 2009 chemical analysis that the New Yorker cites. Tap water typically doesn’t contain as much of the mineral. The company’s other co-founder, Chris Bartle, told the outlet, “For a while, we had a source in upstate New York where the water was naturally fluoridated.... These two Iranian guys owned it. It was a pretty neat scenario, but we didn’t stay with them for long.” Bartle added that he never heard any complaints about fluoride from his then-business partner. Fluoride has been shown to prevent tooth decay.

2
Harvey Weinstein in Hospital After ‘Alarming Blood Test Result’
AGAIN
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.02.24 7:13PM EST 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 23: Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court on October 23, 2024 in New York City. Weinstein attended the pre-trial hearing ahead of his retrial on sex crimes charges stemming from his #MeToo case. Weinstein has reportedly recently been diagnosed with cancer. (Photo by Gregory P. Mango-Pool/Getty Images)
Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court on October 23, 2024 in New York City. Weinstein attended the pre-trial hearing ahead of his retrial on sex crimes charges stemming from his #MeToo case. Weinstein has reportedly recently been diagnosed with cancer. Pool/Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein has been hospitalized once again for an “alarming blood test result,” according to reports. He was brought to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan and is expected to stay there until his condition stabilizes. His attorney Imran H. Ansari told People, “His deprivation of care is not only medical malpractice, but a violation of his constitutional rights.” His attorney claimed that the infamous movie producer was “suffering from a lack of adequate medical care” at Rikers Island. Despite being convicted of rape in New York and California, he’s now awaiting a retrial for the New York case. New criminal charges also were slapped on Weinstein in September. Weinstein, 72, was also recently diagnosed with leukemia. In November, it was revealed that Weinstein was gearing up to sue for “ongoing medical negligence.” “Mr. Weinstein has hired legal counsel to sue NYC Health and Hospitals and Bellevue, as he has the right to proper care while in custody,” a representative told the New York Post at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3

My Chemical Romance Pays Tribute to Drummer Bob Bryar After His Death at 44

‘Deepest Condolences’
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 12.02.24 7:31PM EST 
Bob Bryer and Gerard Way of the band My Chemical Romance pose at the Music Video Production Association's 15th Annual MVPA Awards at the Orpheum Theatre on May 11, 2006 in Los Angeles, California.
Bob Bryer, left, and Gerard Way of the band My Chemical Romance pose at the Music Video Production Association's 15th Annual MVPA Awards at the Orpheum Theatre on May 11, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. Vince Bucci/Vince Bucci/Getty Images

My Chemical Romance paid tribute to former drummer Bob Bryar following the confirmation of his death on Dec. 1. “It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to Bob Bryar, our former bandmate and important part of the history of My Chemical Romance,” the band wrote on Instagram Monday alongside a photo of Bryar. “We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family at this time. May he rest in peace.” The news of Bryar’s passing was first reported by TMZ last week. The publication, citing law enforcement sources, said that the 44-year-old was discovered in his home in Tennessee after last being seen alive on Nov. 4. Police sources also told the outlet that there is no foul play suspected in Bryar’s death and that the music equipment in his home was left “untouched.” The drummer joined My Chemical Romance in 2004 and left the band six years later in 2010. He was their longest-serving drummer and contributed to their iconic 2006 album The Black Parade.

4
Dems Face Leadership Showdown as Raskin Takes on Nadler
HOT SEAT
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Reporter

Updated 12.02.24 5:44PM EST 
Published 12.02.24 2:45PM EST 
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) talks to reporters on the steps of the House at the Capitol on July 8, 2024 in Washington, DC.
Raskin’s decision to run for Nadler’s committee seat comes amid several generation shifts and leadership clashes in the House and within the party. Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) has launched his bid against Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) for the Democrats' top seat on the House Judiciary Committee. “After a week consulting most of our Colleagues and engaging in serious introspection about where we are, I am running today to be your Ranking Member on the House Judiciary Committee in the 119th Congress,” Raskin wrote in a letter to fellow House Dems on Monday. “This is where we will wage our front-line defense of the freedoms and rights of the people, the integrity of the Department of Justice and the FBI, and the security of our most precious birthright possessions: the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, the rule of law, and democracy itself.” A constitutional scholar, the Maryland rep led Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial and was a member of the Jan. 6 select committee. He has served as the top Democrat on the Oversight committee during the current Congress. Raskin’s decision to run for Nadler’s committee seat comes amid several generational shifts and leadership clashes in the House and within the party. The fate of the high-profile committee leadership race is reportedly expected to be decided as soon as this week.

5
Woman’s Racist Airport Meltdown at Family Caught on Video
VIRAL MOMENT
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Reporter

Published 12.02.24 10:51AM EST 
United Airlines planes land and prepare to take off at Newark Liberty International Airport during the week of Thanksgiving in Newark, New Jersey, U.S. November 27, 2024.
The woman was ultimately removed from a transport shuttle after United Airlines workers were informed she was causing problems. Vincent Alban/Reuters

A woman has been caught on camera as she “harassed” an Indian American family after their flight landed in Los Angeles. Photographer Pervez Taufiq said he, his wife, and three sons had flown into California from Cancun where they were confronted by a flyer who had been on the same United Airlines flight. “Your family is from India, you have no respect, you have no rules, you think you can push everyone, push, push, push,” the woman yelled as Taufiq recorded on Nov. 24. “That’s what you think you are. You guys are f–--ing crazy.” At the start of the video, she also held up both middle fingers at him. Taufiq, who grew up in Boston, said he first interacted with the “clearly” drunk woman during the flight when he went to check on his child sitting next to her. He claimed he learned that the woman asked his son if he was Indian and threatened to talk to his parents. On the shuttle bus between the plane and the terminal, Taufiq accused the woman of telling his children to shut up which prompted the verbal altercation. After Taufiq told her she should tell him again to have “more curry, right?,” she replied she was going “to record your f---ing tandoori ass.” Eventually, after a bystander informed United workers that the woman was the instigator, she was removed from the transport bus. United Airlines has not yet commented on the incident.

6
MAGA Filmmaker Pardoned by Trump Gets Roasted for Hunter Biden Take
ME NOT THEE
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.02.24 3:19PM EST 
GettyImages-1009181406_hvrfem

"WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 01: Dinesh D'Souza attends the DC premiere of his film, \"Death of a Nation,\" at E Street Cinema on August 1, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)"

Shannon Finney

Conservative filmmaker and commentator, Dinesh D’Souza, is under fire for his criticism of Joe Biden’s pardon of his son, Hunter. “​​No one is above the law—except my son Hunter!” D’Souza captioned a photo of the president and his son on X. As commenters were quick to point out, D’Souza was pardoned by Donald Trump in 2018 for illegally contributing to a New York Republican’s Senate campaign. Many replied with screenshots of headlines from D’Souza’s pardon. Long an incendiary figure, D’Souza has produced several right-wing documentaries that have even alienated some conservatives. His 2022 election denialism documentary, 2000 Mules, was too outlandish for Fox News and Newsmax to cover. He recently admitted that the evidence for the film, which argues that a ring of “mules” illegally gathered ballots and put them in drop boxes, is false. D’Souza also apologized to a Georgia voter depicted in the film who sued him for defamation. He said “the underlying premise of the film holds true,” though the stolen election claim has been debunked many times.

7
Apple Martin Under Fire for Viral Clip Cutting Off Fellow Debutante
LE BAL BACKLASH
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.02.24 12:19PM EST 
Apple Martin attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023, in Paris, France.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s daughter, Apple, is facing a backlash for an awkward moment at her debutante ball. Martin attended Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris on Saturday—known for debuting celebrity children and European royalty into society. In a now viral clip, Martin swoops in while another debutante is taking photos and strikes a pose. The debutante, French Countess Alienor Loppin de Montmont, appears to smile and walk away. Commenters were quick to slam Martin for “mean girl” behavior. “That looks like a scene in a teenage movie where the mean girl steals the show,” one commenter said. “She just came and stole that other girl’s thunder,” another wrote. Paltrow previously praised her daughter’s “beautiful” sense of entitlement, saying it would help pave the way for gender equality in the workforce. “They have, and I mean this word in the best possible way, a sense of ‘entitlement’ that’s beautiful. It’s not spoiled, [they] are here for what the boys are going to get too,” Paltrow explained to People. Paltrow attended the ball to support her daughter, along with her ex-husband, their son, Moses, and her mother.

8
Judi Dench Reveals Parrot’s Rude Nickname for Her
NOT SO SWEET
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.02.24 12:39PM EST 
Dame Judi Dench attends The RHS Chelsea Flower Show at Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 20, 2024 in London, England. All the main garden categories return to the Royal Hospital Chelsea this year. The Show Gardens along Main Avenue, Sanctuary and Feature Gardens explore themes through horticulture, while the All About Plants area in the Floral Marquee focuses on planting. This year is billed as the most sustainable to date.
Karwai Tang/WireImage

Judi Dench’s pet parrot has an unexpected moniker for the legendary actress. “We had a long chat just now,” Dench told the Sunday Times of her rescue African grey parrot, who is named Sweetie. The name is ironic, given the way she talks to Dench. “You shouldn’t ask what she says. She says: ‘You’re a sl-t,’ ‘you’re a slag,’” she said. The parrot also has taken an interest in politics. “She has said ‘Boris Johnson’ but she didn’t get that from me,” she added. “She listens to the radio. My God, she’s funny though. She’s very, very funny. Everybody should have a parrot or a myna bird. Their voices are absolutely incredible.” Dench gave the interview to the Sunday Times to mark her 90th birthday on Dec. 9. “It’s just that you get a bit nervous when everybody says 90,” she said. “I don’t want to think of 90 much, I’m going to think about [turning] 29.” Dench added that she felt lucky to be turning 90 after the recent deaths of her friends and fellow actresses Barbara Leigh-Hunt and Maggie Smith. “I’m able to at least get from A to B and walk about and, golly, I’ve got a great deal to be grateful for.”

9
Oxford’s Word of the Year Is About the Internet Melting Your Brain
BRAIN PAIN
Sean Craig
Updated 12.02.24 12:03PM EST 
Published 12.02.24 11:54AM EST 
A man holds a phone, displaying word of ''brain rot'', as the Oxford Dictionary has chosen the word, which refers to the unnecessary and entertaining use of social media, as the word of the year in London, United Kingdom on December 2, 2024.
A man holds a phone, displaying word of ''brain rot'', as the Oxford Dictionary has chosen the word, which refers to the unnecessary and entertaining use of social media, as the word of the year in London, United Kingdom on December 2, 2024. Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu

Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and the increasingly nightmarish hellscape that is MAGA billionaire Elon Musk’s X are all behind the Oxford Word of the Year for 2024: “Brain rot.” The term—meaning “the supposed deterioration of a person’s mental or intellectual state, especially viewed as the result of overconsumption of material (now particularly online content) considered to be trivial or unchallenging”—was announced Sunday as the victor of a public poll on six words chosen by a group of language experts at Oxford University Press, which publishes the Oxford English Dictionary. Usage of “brain rot” increased by 230 percent between 2023 and 2024, Oxford University Press said, as more and more people have observed the impact of being deluged with content online, from news to social media posts to streaming videos. While “brain rot” has taken on a new power, the term first appeared in Walden, Henry David Thoreau’s 1854 transcendentalist treatise on living in nature, away from the perils of the overwhelming then-modern world, when instead of poorly written MAGA tweets people’s brains were haunted by deftly-penned Edgar Allan Poe short stories.

10
Family Receives ‘Not Good News’ About Missing Shopper
BROKEN HEARTED
David Gardner 

Freelance Reporter

Updated 12.02.24 11:20AM EST 
Published 12.02.24 11:07AM EST 
Jayna Lang’s family have received bad news about the missing woman.
Park County Sheriff’s Office

The family of a Colorado woman who has been missing since before Thanksgiving said they have received “not good news” about their loved one. Jayna Lang, 46, disappeared after texting her brother on Nov. 24 to say she was heading for the Outlets at Silverthorne. She was last seen in Littleton, about 10 miles outside downtown Denver. “Sending this with broken hearts 💔 & tears!!! We were notified tonight with the not good news regarding my sister-in-law Jayna 😔,” wrote Lang’s sister-in-law Stacy Laigo-Horvat. “We want to send all the thanks & appreciation to everyone nationwide for the love & prayers during this horrible time! For all the efforts in finding her & the time this past week! Please keep my husband in your thoughts & prayers! Thank you & God Bless!! 🙏🏽❤️” No further details of the development were released. Lang’s family became alarmed after colleagues at A Clip Above Pet Styling in Centennial got in touch to say she hadn’t shown up for work. “Never, never did we ever think that she would be gone, and we don’t know where, where she’s at,” said Lang’s brother, Eric Horvat. “She was supposed to be going to Silverthorne to look at the factory shops on Sunday, and her job called us and said she didn’t show up,” he added.

