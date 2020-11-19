‘My Cousin Vinny’ Director Calls Giuliani’s Wild Press Conference ‘Comedy Performance of the Year’

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
The director of My Cousin Vinny issued a quick response to Rudy Giuliani’s wild Thursday press conference in which the president’s personal lawyer referenced the 1992 comedy to prop up his baseless claims of widespread voter fraud and election theft. Jonathan Lynn said, “I regard Giuliani's praise of My Cousin Vinny as generous from the man who is currently giving the Comedy Performance of the Year.” In the press conference, Giuliani said, “[Republican poll watchers] were further away than My Cousin Vinny was from the witness. They couldn’t see a thing!” In the film, a witness on the stand fails to correctly state how many fingers Vinny is holding up. Giuliani also quoted the line, “How many fingers do I got up?”