Scouted-Favorite My Sheets Rock Bedding is 15% Off for MLK Day

    Do you ever crawl into bed hoping for a crisp, cool experience but find it to be hot and uncomfortable? My Sheets Rock wanted to change that by creating sheets made from a special bamboo fabric that stays cool no matter what. Right now, those sheets are 15% off for MLK Day with the code COOL15.

    Scouted contributor Gideon Grudo writes “The $150 set (for a queen size) is made from 100% bamboo rayon fiber and feels silky-smooth, eliciting an “oooh” and “aaah” from my partner when I pulled them out of the package. And when we woke up, I wasn’t sweaty at all.”  These sheets will keep you cool regardless of how high the heat is cranked or how sticky it is outside.

    The Regulator Sheets

    Buy on My Sheets Rock$144

