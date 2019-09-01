CHEAT SHEET
COOL SALE
Get a Set From My Sheets Rock This Weekend and Get 15% Off Your Order
I’ve been sleeping with the sheet set that My Sheets Rock almost exclusively since I gave them two big thumbs up over a month ago. And right now, you can use code WEEKEND to get 15% off sitewide at My Sheets Rock. Since they’re still only selling one thing—their flagship sheet set—you’re looking at paying $128 through the weekend (unless you stack your savings and buy some gifts). You can get the slightly-shiny (that’s sateen for you) and 100% bamboo rayon sheets in White, Navy, Sand, Cream, and Stone. And each set comes with the essentials: a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. And if you’re wondering, they’re still eliciting an “oooh” and “aaah” from my partner and me even months after we started using them and having gone through several washes. For a bedding upgrade to match some of the great mattress deals going on right now, this is a great choice to make. | Get it at My Sheets Rock >
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.