Myanmar: 153 Chinese Get Life in Prison

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Radio Free Asia
A Myanmar court sentenced 153 Chinese nationals to life in prison for illegal logging, officials said Wednesday. A woman was also given an additional 15 years for drug possession and two 17-year-old boys were sentenced to 10-year jail terms. The Chinese nationals were arrested in January in a crackdown on illegal logging near the Chinese border. The group contends they were tricked by criminals into the logging. Beijing is "highly concerned" over the severe sentences, asking Myanmar to "take every factor into account and properly handle the case," Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said. Life sentences in Myanmar typically last about 20 years, the AP reported.