Myanmar Military Plane Goes Missing With 120 Aboard

A Myanmar military aircraft carrying 120 people went missing on Wednesday after it lost contact with officials, the Associated Press reports. The Chinese-made Y-8 turboprop aircraft is carrying soldiers, family members and aircraft staff. The flight’s route included crossing the Andaman Sea, causing fears that it may have crashed into the ocean. Gen. Myat Min Oo said it was raining, but not heavily, when communication was lost. The flight left the southern Myanmar coastal town of Myeik at 1:06 p.m. bound for Yangon, and contact was lost at 1:35 p.m. Six naval ships and three military aircrafts have been sent in to conduct sea and air searches for the aircraft. It is believed the last known location of the aircraft was about 20 miles to the west of Dawei, formerly known as Tavoy.
