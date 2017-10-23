Soldier’s Widow: Rep. Wilson ‘100% Correct’ About Trump’s ‘Insensitive’ Call

The widow of a fallen U.S. soldier killed in Niger this month appeared on Good Morning America, speaking publicly for the first time since his death and the subsequent media firestorm over President Trump’s “insensitive” sympathy phone call. Myeshia Johnson, widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, explained to George Stephanopoulos that on that phone call, “the president said that ‘he knew what he signed up for but it hurts anyways’ and it made me cry because I was very angry at the tone of his voice and how he said it.” She continued: “He couldn’t remember my husband’s name... I heard him stumbling on trying to remember my husband’s name and that hurt me the most because if my husband is out here fighting for our country and he risks his life for our country, why can’t you remember his name?” Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL), a family friend and mentor of the solider’s, famously overheard the call and told the media it was “insensitive,” leading to an ongoing feud with the White House, in which Trump called her a “liar.” Johnson finally addressed that spat, telling ABC: “Whatever Ms. Wilson said was not fabricated. What she said was 100 percent correct... Why would we fabricate something like that?” Trump responded to Johnson later Monday in a tweet, writing: “I had a very respectful conversation with the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, and spoke his name from beginning, without hesitation!”
