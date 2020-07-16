Myles Everyday Shorts Are the Perfect Blend of Versatility, Capability, and Style

Patagonia’s Baggies are known as the original fun hogs—do everything shorts that are perfectly suitable for most anything one can dream up. Take them climbing, swimming, biking, running, or even alligator wrestling (maybe not in Florida, though), and chances are they’ll be a durable, dry, and comfortable companion throughout. But with their relaxed fit, nylon sheen, and noticeable logo, they don’t quite do everything well. Head out for dinner with the wife in a pair of Baggies and you’ll be noticeably underdressed (if you even make it to the door). If that doesn’t bother you, then by all means, stick to the original. But if you are looking for all of the capability in a trimmer fit, with a sleeker look and minimal branding, look no further than the Everyday Short from Myles Apparel.

The Everyday Short was the company’s flagship offering, and they’ve since expanded into similarly versatile lines of other athletic wear. But the Everyday Short remains my go-to thanks to its 4-way stretch, clean lines, and ridiculous comfort. They were the only shorts I needed on a recent weeklong trip to Vermont. I wore the same pair running, swimming, hiking, playing tennis, and then with a button-down to an evening barbecue. And with my one-year-old in tow, the freedom of movement and water repellency (ie. spilled bottle repellency) makes them the ultimate set-it-and-forget-it item in my wardrobe.

I now have four pairs of the Everyday Short. When I’m getting dressed in the morning, it’s hard to beat a pair of shorts that will tackle whatever the day throws at me, whether it be sprints or pints, with comfort and style to spare. The 8” inch inseam is ideal for breathability without exposing too much thigh, though they do come in a 6” and 10” length as well if that’s more your speed, and enough colorways to keep you in the Everyday Short, well, every day.

