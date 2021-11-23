Mike Lindell Blames a Vast GOP Conspiracy for His Supreme Court Failure

MyPillow chief and 2020 dead-ender Mike Lindell has long promised that he would file an election-fraud complaint with the Supreme Court on Tuesday morning. But now he claims to have missed that goal because he was silenced by Republican National Committee Chairperson Ronna McDaniel.

It was a last-minute pressure campaign orchestrated by the RNC and McDaniel that prevented his case from moving forward and “saving the country,” Lindell now alleges.

“We believe that they have reached out to multiple [attorneys general] and put pressure on them, not to sign the Supreme Court complaint,” Lindell said Monday on his evening livestream, this time from aboard his private plane as he scrambled to lock down the signatures required to file his complaint with the high court.

With a poor WiFi connection marring his live-streamed rant, Lindell blasted McDaniel, alleging she orchestrated a vast Republican conspiracy against him when she finally acknowledged late last week that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election.

“How dare the RNC try and stop this case from getting to the Supreme Court. Shame on you, RNC! You are worse than Fox [News] now!” he stated, referencing his claims that the cable giant has silenced him. “You can’t tell me why Ronna McDaniel, the head of the RNC, made a statement saying Biden won three days before this Supreme Court complaint was supposed to go to the Supreme Court.”

“What about the timing of that, America!” he continued. “Why would she say that at that moment in time? She didn't have to say that. What, is she trying to get more donor money? Is she trying to get donor money from Democrats? She is as RINO as they come!” McDaniel did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.

The MAGA loyalist further admitted that numerous Republican attorneys general had called him to seek a time extension on his Tuesday deadline before they signed their names to his filing. “Can we get more time?” Lindell claimed such GOP officials told him in recent days.

Clearly irate and yelling over the roar of his plane’s engines, Lindell argued that if the predominantly Republican state attorneys general ultimately refuse to sign onto his Supreme Court filing, the pillow baron—never one to back down from a delusional pursuit—has a backup plan.

“We do have a copy of the complaint,” which Lindell said he would simply release to the public on Thanksgiving Day if it ends up not being filed due to a lack of signatures. “Worst-case scenario, let’s say, a lot of them want to delay signing it,” he added, under the impression his fervent supporters would then mount local pressure campaigns against their own state attorneys general after seeing the contents of his filing.

Additionally, the pillow tycoon claimed late Monday that he was making a last-minute sprint across five states in the dead of night to convince attorneys general to sign his papers. “I am on my way to another city,” he asserted, adding that if they don’t sign by Tuesday he can always try to get them to sign by Wednesday.

“Worst-case scenario because what is going on out there with the RNC,” he said. “Shame on them. How dare they!”

Since former President Donald Trump decidedly lost the 2020 election, the MyPillow CEO has been on an unending crusade based on lies about widespread voter fraud. Lindell has continually promised that after his investigations prove his conspiracy theory, the election would be overturned and Trump would be reinstated. But his self-imposed deadlines have repeatedly come and gone, including a deadline for Trump to be reinstated by early August.

Along the way, Lindell has fought plenty of battles against unlikely opponents, including right-wing behemoths like Newsmax and Fox News, as well as invisible foes like “antifa” insurgents at his unhinged “cyber symposium” this past summer.

Lindell concluded his Monday evening live stream by promoting his 96-hour virtual “Thanks-a-Thon” event set to kick off Wednesday night at midnight and feature four straight days of even more election conspiracies.

But as of Tuesday morning, the Supreme Court had no record of any filing from the state attorneys general or Lindell.

And reached for comment by The Daily Beast about his non-existent Supreme Court filing and why it hasn’t been made public, the pillow mogul fumed.

“Are you out of your mind?" Lindell shouted. “You call me again, I am suing you!”