MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell and ‘30 Rock’ Star Jane Krakowski Had Secret Fling: Daily Mail
PILLOW TALK
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and 30 Rock star Jane Krakowski have denied a Daily Mail report that they dated for nine months, before parting ways over the summer. “I’ve never met the man,” the actress said. “I have never even heard of Jane Krakowski???” the pillow tycoon and conspiracy theorist said. Nevertheless, the Daily Mail cited a few unnamed friends of the alleged former couple, who apparently kick-started their relationship over a year ago. “It surprised many of Jane’s friends because she’s such an icon in the gay community, but here she is dating one of Trump’s biggest business backer,” one anonymous friend told the Daily Mail. Indeed, Lindell has spent most of the past few months sharing crackpot theories that the 2020 election was stolen, earning him an audience with President Trump—who more or less blew him off, The Daily Beast reported.