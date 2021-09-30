MyPillow Guy Returns to Fox News With Ad Whining About ‘Cancel Culture’

MAGA pillow magnate Mike Lindell returned to Fox New airwaves with a commercial decrying “cancel culture” on Thursday afternoon, two months after angrily pulling his MyPillow ads when the network refused to air promise for his “cyber symposium” peddling baseless election fraud conspiracies.

“Hello, I’m Mike Lindell. Cancel culture has not only affected myself and MyPillow, but millions of you out there,” the pillow salesman said at the start of the one-minute commercial, which first aired during Fox News midday news broadcast America Reports.

The rest of the ad featured Lindell hawking his autobiography, telling prospective pillow customers that after reading his book they “will believe with God all things are possible.”

The MyPillow CEO also touted “the best prices ever” on his products in order to thank loyal customers for their “support” during his past few embattled months. On offer was a $99 “bundle” including his book and five pillows featuring illustrations of Biblical scenes with their corresponding texts on the back.

Lindell, who has become one of former President Donald Trump’s most loyal election dead-enders, yanked all of his ads from Fox News when the network wouldn’t run a commercial promoting his three-day event promising to prove the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from Trump. (The so-called cyber symposium, of course, was a spectacular failure.)

“Shame on Fox News! Shame on them,” Lindell told The Daily Beast at the time. “When I was told they wouldn’t run the ad, I said to cut off advertising on Fox immediately and indefinitely.”

Lindell has continued to voice his displeasure with Fox News for not giving airtime to his election denialism, raging at them during his appearances on fringe right-wing media outlets.

Both Lindell and Fox News face billion-dollar defamation lawsuits from voting software companies Smartmatic and Dominion. Fox News has filed motions to dismiss the suits on First Amendment grounds while Lindell has filed his own bizarre countersuit.

Despite his scorched-earth campaign against Fox News, beginning in late August, Lindell tried to rekindle his relationship with the cable giant. Fox News, however, continued to reject his proposed ads because they promoted his attempted social media site FrankSpeech and referenced his election-fraud summit.

“MyPillow is done with them, MyPillow is done!” Lindell raged at Fox in a statement to The Daily Beast earlier this month, adding: “I think Fox News has done more damage to the country than all the left-wing media have put together, by not talking about the issues and by choosing to censor what they talk about!” He further stressed at the time: “Fox is being a part of the cancel culture!”

Lindell was not done, of course.

Over the weekend, the Wall Street Journal reported that the pillow mogul had caved to Fox News and would begin running ads on the network this week. The MyPillow boss had claimed that since pulling the spots from Fox, his company had suffered $1 million a week in lost sales.

Prior to yanking his commercials, Lindell had been one of Fox News’ top sponsors, especially in primetime. In 2020, Lindell says he spent $50 million in advertising on the network and had forked over $19 million this year before his boycott.