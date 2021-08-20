MyPillow Guy’s Election Conspiracies Could Land Capitol Rioter Back in Jail
‘EGREGIOUS’
Prosecutors are calling for alleged Capitol rioter Douglas Jensen to be locked back up, accusing him of violating the terms of his pretrial release by viewing election fraud conspiracies over the internet, specifically MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s recent “cyber symposium.”
After Jensen spent months in jail following his January arrest over his involvement in the Capitol insurrection, a judge agreed to release him in July under a strict set of conditions, notably that he was prohibited from accessing the internet or using devices such as cellphones. Jensen, a longtime QAnon follower, is accused of leading the mob of rioters who chased U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman.
According to prosecutors, however, Jensen was observed during a court officer visit using an iPhone to watch Rumble, a video platform popular on the right. Jensen later admitted he also spent two days watching Lindell’s “symposium,” which was centered on the wild theory that China hacked the 2020 presidential election. The government called Jensen’s violation “egregious” since Lindell is a prominent proponent of election fraud lies and conspiracies, saying it showed “Jensen’s alleged disavowal of QAnon was just an act” and that he won’t “abandon the misguided theories and beliefs that led him to menacingly chase” Goodman in the Capitol.