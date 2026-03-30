Mysterious Statue Mocks Trump’s White House Makeover

As the sun rose over the Lincoln Memorial on Monday morning, a new addition came into view: a 10-foot-tall golden toilet.

A statue depicting the White House’s historic Lincoln bathroom—which Donald Trump remodeled in Mar-a-Lago fashion—has debuted in Washington D.C., paying homage to the president’s affinity for interior design. The installation comes just a day after Trump presented giant mockups of his White House ballroom renovation to the press, even as he claimed he was busy “fighting wars.”

The towering statue will remain for several days. The Secret Handshake/The Daily Bes/The Secret Handshake

The statue, titled “A Throne Fit For A King,” features a plaque that reads: “In a time of unprecedented division, escalating conflict, and economic turmoil, President Trump focused on what truly mattered: remodeling the Lincoln Bathroom in the White House. This, his crowning achievement, is a bold reminder that the President isn’t just a businessman, he’s taking care of business. It stands as a tribute to an unwavering visionary who looked down, saw a problem, and painted it gold.”

The towering tribute will remain steps from the Lincoln Memorial for several days, a spokesperson for The Secret Handshake—the anonymous artist group behind the statue—told the Daily Beast.

The plaque features a drawing of toilet paper. The Secret Handshake/The Daily Beast/The Secret Handshake

“With so much horror happening on a daily basis, it’s easy to forget what this President has actually accomplished. Like remodeling The Lincoln Bathroom,” the spokesperson said.“We want to celebrate and pay tribute to President Trump’s unique vision, so we created a massive tribute to the Trump Lincoln Bathroom. And put it by the Lincoln Memorial.”

Trump unveiled his bathroom renovation in November, just days after tearing down the East Wing to make way for his beloved $400 million ballroom.

“I renovated the Lincoln Bathroom in the White House,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, alongside before and after photos. “It was renovated in the 1940s in an art deco green tile style, which was totally inappropriate for the Lincoln Era.”

“I did it in black and white polished Statuary marble. This was very appropriate for the time of Abraham Lincoln and, in fact, could be the marble that was originally there!”

President Trump shared photos of the renovation he made to the bathroom in the Lincoln bedroom, changing it to all marble. @realDonaldTrump/TruthSocial

President Trump shared photos of the renovation he made to the bathroom in the Lincoln bedroom, changing it to all marble. @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

The Lincoln bathroom is on the second floor of the White House in a private living area generally used by overnight guests. The bathroom’s features were installed in the 1940s during Harry Truman’s presidency—and had remained largely unchanged until now.

Trump went to bat over his design skills aboard Air Force One on Sunday after experts highlighted multiple flaws in his ballroom’s design in a report for the New York Times. Among the issues with the 90,000-square-foot ballroom were the use of fake windows, columns that “block interior ballroom view,” stairs that lead to nowhere, and an “unnecessarily big” rooftop area.

Brandishing large boards featuring images of what his ballroom will look like once completed, Trump told reporters: “I thought I’d do this now because I’m so busy, I don’t have time to do this—I’m fighting wars and other things, but this is very important because this is going to be with us for a long time, and I think it’ll be the greatest ballroom anywhere in the world.”

The Secret Handshake has made a habit of hitting Trump where it hurts. Last month, they debuted a 12-foot statue of the president and his once-close pal Jeffrey Epstein, the latest in multiple depictions of Trump and the pedophile.

The statue is a play on the iconic Titanic scene. The Secret Handshake

In October, the anonymous pranksters’ now-infamous Epstein/Trump friendship statue was taken down by the United States Park Police, in violation of the permit it had obtained from the U.S. Department of the Interior, after it reportedly infuriated the White House.