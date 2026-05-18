Mystery Deepens as AWOL Republican Rep Contacts Supporters

A Republican lawmaker has mysteriously vanished. But wherever he is, apparently, he has Wifi.

Tom Kean Jr. has been absent from Congress for over two months, and his team has declined to provide any explanation to the New Jersey representative’s constituents or party leaders. He has, however, continued to campaign during his absence.

Kean has continued to send online newsletters to constituents, highlighting his accomplishments in Congress—despite not voting since March 5.

“Tom Kean’s office still sending out constituent newsletters like the guy hasn’t vanished off the face of the earth,” House staffer Aaron Fritschner wrote in an X post on Monday.

The Republican congressman's team has been maintaining his online presence while he's been physically absent. Screenshot/kean.house.g/kean.house.gov

The most recent press release from Kean’s team was published last week, claiming that the lawmaker had announced the winners of the 2026 Congressional Art Competition for New Jersey’s Seventh Congressional District. A quote from Kean was included in the release, but no mention of any in-person appearances.

“I look forward to seeing Kaylie’s painting exhibited in the Capitol in the coming months and to displaying Vivien’s and Mia’s work in my congressional offices,” Kean apparently said of the winners’, though he hasn’t been in his congressional office in months.

Behind closed doors, GOP leaders are panicking over Kean’s mysterious absence. His district, in addition to being one of the nation’s most affluent areas, is also one of the most competitive swing districts in the country. In 2024, Trump squeaked out a victory by just 1 percentage point.

Even House Speaker Mike Johnson has reportedly been shut out, with the congressman speaking to him only once since his disappearance, according to Punchbowl News.

Kean’s staffers did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Beast.

The 57-year-old congressman’s office has cited an unspecified medical issue and pledged a swift return. “My doctors continue to assure me that my recovery will be complete and that I will be back to the job I love very soon,” Kean said in an April 28 statement.

Amid piling concerns, Kean’s father, former New Jersey Gov. Tom Kean Sr., tried to do some damage control during an interview with CNN on Friday. He told the network that his son has been battling a serious but temporary illness—without offering specifics.

The Kean family has been a staple of New Jersey politics. James Leynse/Corbis via Getty Images

“He’s hopefully coming back soon and he’s under the care of a doctor,” Kean Sr. told the outlet, adding he had been seen by several doctors. “They all agree he’s going to be fine. He’s under a doctor’s care.”