Mystery of Trump’s Leather Gloves Is Solved

Up-close photos of Donald Trump reveal what the 80-year-old was concealing with black leather gloves during a welcome ceremony Wednesday for his Chinese counterpart.

Trump sported the gloves—and a coat—at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland for the arrival of Xi Jinping, for whom the president rolled out a 100-foot red carpet. The temperature was 64 degrees, spurring questions about Trump’s attire, which the White House has not commented on.

Trump's attire on the 64-degree day spurred questions. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Photographs from Thursday suggest Trump may have been forced to slather both hands in makeup to hide bruising.

A thick layer of makeup was visible on Trump's right hand. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

There also appeared to be some discoloration on his left hand. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein

When the president removed his right glove to shake Jinping’s hand, beige makeup on the top of his hand was visible.

A bruise is visible on Trump's hand as he puts his glove back on after greeting Chinese President Xi Jinping at Joint Base Andrews. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Trump's hand bruising, the White House says, is caused by frequent handshaking and his Aspirin usage. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

The president often has bruising on his right hand, which the White House has attributed to frequent handshaking and his use of aspirin. Trump has been taking a higher-than-recommended dosage of the drug—325 milligrams daily—for the last 25 years to keep his blood thin, even though doctors have advised him to lower the amount.

“I’m a little superstitious,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal in January. “They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart. I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?”

Trump's bruise was on display last August during a White House meeting with the president of South Korea. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

The makeup Trump uses to conceal bruising takes "about ten seconds" to apply, he says. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

The makeup he uses to conceal the bruising takes “about 10 seconds” to apply, he said.

A close-up of Trump's hand as seen in August. Reuters

Bruising has also shown up on Trump’s “good” hand. At a World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Switzerland, in January, the then-79-year-old had a gnarly patch on his left side.

A bruise appeared on Trump's left hand in January. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

About that, then-White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told the Daily Beast, “At the Board of Peace event today in Davos, President Trump hit his hand on the corner of the signing table, causing it to bruise.”

The White House hasn’t responded to Daily Beast inquiries about Trump’s reason for wearing the gloves on Thursday. Trump was not wearing them when he left the White House earlier that afternoon to board Marine One, but had them on during his return.

The White House has previously claimed that Trump “is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history.”

On Thursday, another part of Trump’s appearance spurred questions while he showed Xi Marine One and the new helipad on the South Lawn: his backside.

The same apparent bulge seen in August and earlier this month was visible, leading to speculation about whether the president was wearing some sort of “contraption.”