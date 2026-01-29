Mystery Strong-Smelling Liquid Sprayed on Trump Foe Revealed
The mystery liquid sprayed on Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar during a town hall event in Minneapolis on Tuesday night has been revealed to be apple cider vinegar. Democrat Omar was criticizing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and the ICE raids in her district when 55-year-old Anthony J. Kazmierczak rushed towards her, squirting a syringe containing strong-smelling liquid at her. On Wednesday, CNN reported that forensic examiners have determined with high probability the liquid was apple cider vinegar, according to a source from law enforcement familiar with the investigation into the incident. The Daily Beast has contacted Omar’s office for comment. CNN senior law enforcement analyst Andrew McCabe said that while apple cider vinegar is “clearly not a substance that is going to cause great injury,” the attacker may have been planning “to terrorize her for whatever reason… to force her to be more restrained in her own comments.” Kazmierczak, who has shared his support for Donald Trump on his social media, was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with third-degree assault. After the incident, Omar posted on X that she was “ok.” She added, “I’m a survivor so this small agitator isn’t going to intimidate me from doing my work. I don’t let bullies win.” Trump, who has repeatedly insulted Omar calling her “garbage,” had no sympathy when asked about the attack hours after it had happened. Trump suggested to an ABC reporter that the incident was a plot concocted by Omar herself. “No. I don’t think about her. I think she’s a fraud. I really don’t think about that. She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her.”