    HOSTILITIES

    N. Korea Readies for Rocket Launch

    Korean Central News Agency via Korea News Service / AP Photo

    Ever provocative, North Korean leaders are telling their troops to bury their enemies at sea if any skirmishes break as a result of their planned long-range rocket launch. During a military inspection, Leader Kim Jong-un told his soldiers to create an “iron wall” to make sure that their country doesn’t get invaded, North Korea's official Central News Agency reported Wednesday. Since his father died, Kim has made several trips to military bases to shore up support. The rocket launch is scheduled to take place between April 12 and 16.

