N. Korea Says 100s Killed in Floods

In recent weeks, heavy flooding has swept across North Korea, while the ruling regime has downplayed the damage. On Saturday, the state news agency admitted that the damage was far worse than it had previously said. 169 people have been killed, 400 are missing, and 212,200 people are homeless as water rushes over 161,000 acres of cropland. UN agencies are currently onsite to assist with relief. The nation is particularly prone to bad floods due to inefficient farming practices and deforestation.