    N. Korea: Trump Nuclear-Button Tweet the ‘Spasm of a Lunatic’

    North Korean Central News Agency

    The newspaper of North Korea’s ruling party finally hit back at President Trump’s “nuclear button” tweet on Tuesday, calling it the “spasm of a lunatic.” The Rodong Sinmun paper bit back over the controversial recent tweet, in which Trump said: “I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!” An editorial in the newspaper said Trump was making a “bluff only to be diagnosed as a psychopath,” adding, “The spasm of Trump in the new year reflects the desperate mental state of a loser who failed to check the vigorous advance of the army and people of the DPRK.”

    Read it at Independent