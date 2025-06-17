NAACP Breaks With 116 Years of History to Snub Trump

Politics

The civil rights group has rescinded its invitation to the president for the first time in its history.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 12: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks before signing a series of bills related to California’s vehicle emissions standards during an event in the East Room of the White House on June 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. Members of Congress passed the bills using the Congressional Review Act and the effect would largely revoke the emissions standards enacted by the state of California. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The NAACP has made the unprecedented decision to exclude Donald Trump from its annual conference in North Carolina—the first time the civil rights organization has not invited the president in its 116-year history.

Citing what they describe as unprecedented attacks on American democracy, NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson accused Trump of acting in direct opposition to the group’s values by seeking to “eliminate civil rights” in the U.S.

In a statement acknowledging the gravity of the situation, Johnson explained the decision was not made along party-political lines but in opposition to the “fascist” and “un-American” policies enacted by the Trump administration following his return to power.

“For 116 years, the NAACP has invited the sitting president of the United States to address the NAACP National Convention—regardless of their political party,“ Johnson wrote, citing past presidents including Harry Truman, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama.

He went on: “We’re nonpartisan and always welcome those who believe in democracy and the Constitution.

“But right now, it’s clear—Donald Trump is attacking our democracy and our civil rights. He believes more in the fascist playbook than in the U.S. Constitution. This playbook is radical and un-American.

“The president has signed unconstitutional executive orders to oppress voters and undo federal civil rights protections; he has illegally turned the military on our communities, and he continually undermines every pillar of our democracy to make himself more powerful and to personally benefit from the U.S. government.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 28: Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP, speaks about a lawsuit filed against the Federal Government concerning the threat that the 2020 Census will undercount members of the African American community and other minorities across the nation, at the National Press Club on March 28, 2018 in Washington, DC. A government study found that the 2010 Census resulted in an undercount of 2.1 percent of African Americans and 1.5 percent of Hispanic Americans. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
NAACP President Derrick Johnson made the historic decision to univite Donald Trump from the organization's annual conference (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Johnson said the NAACP Convention allowed people from across the country to come together to advance civil rights and democracy.

“Our annual convention is meant to be a safe space for all people—regardless of political ideology—who believe in multiracial democracy and the ideal of building a more perfect union,“ he wrote.

“To that end, the NAACP has made the decision to break with tradition and not invite Donald Trump or J.D. Vance this year. This administration does not respect the Constitution or the rule of law. It would be a waste of our time and energy to give a platform to fascism, which would be unacceptable.”

A White House Spokesman responded to the statement, by saying that “the NAACP isn’t advancing anything but hate and division, while the President is focused on uniting our country, improving our economy, securing our borders, and establishing peace across the globe,” the Washington Post reported.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 16: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at the 115th NAACP National Convention at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on July 16, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Biden returned to the campaign trail, delivering remarks at the NAACP convention today, and will tomorrow at the UnidosUS Annual Conference during a visit to the battleground state of Nevada. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Former President Joe Biden spoke at the NAACP conference in 2024. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) Mario Tama/Getty Images

The NAACP has invited every sitting president to speak at its conference since its formation in 1909 as the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People—although they have not always accepted the invitation every year.

Trump will be the first POTUS since Herbert Hoover in 1932 not to speak at the conference at all, skipping it entirely in 2016 as the presidential nominee and again in 2017 and 2018.

Trump initially planned to speak at the 2019 conference but later pulled out once he learned the appearance would entail a Q&A session rather than a speech. Delegates also voted unanimously for his impeachment during that year’s conference.

This year’s NAACP conference will be held in Charlotte, North Carolina, on July 12-16. The theme of the convention is “The Fierce Urgency of Now.”

