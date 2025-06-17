NAACP Breaks With 116 Years of History to Snub Trump

The NAACP has made the unprecedented decision to exclude Donald Trump from its annual conference in North Carolina—the first time the civil rights organization has not invited the president in its 116-year history.

Citing what they describe as unprecedented attacks on American democracy, NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson accused Trump of acting in direct opposition to the group’s values by seeking to “eliminate civil rights” in the U.S.

In a statement acknowledging the gravity of the situation, Johnson explained the decision was not made along party-political lines but in opposition to the "fascist" and "un-American" policies enacted by the Trump administration following his return to power.

“For 116 years, the NAACP has invited the sitting president of the United States to address the NAACP National Convention—regardless of their political party,“ Johnson wrote, citing past presidents including Harry Truman, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama.

He went on: “We’re nonpartisan and always welcome those who believe in democracy and the Constitution.

“But right now, it’s clear—Donald Trump is attacking our democracy and our civil rights. He believes more in the fascist playbook than in the U.S. Constitution. This playbook is radical and un-American.

“The president has signed unconstitutional executive orders to oppress voters and undo federal civil rights protections; he has illegally turned the military on our communities, and he continually undermines every pillar of our democracy to make himself more powerful and to personally benefit from the U.S. government.

Johnson said the NAACP Convention allowed people from across the country to come together to advance civil rights and democracy.

“Our annual convention is meant to be a safe space for all people—regardless of political ideology—who believe in multiracial democracy and the ideal of building a more perfect union,“ he wrote.

“To that end, the NAACP has made the decision to break with tradition and not invite Donald Trump or J.D. Vance this year. This administration does not respect the Constitution or the rule of law. It would be a waste of our time and energy to give a platform to fascism, which would be unacceptable.”

A White House Spokesman responded to the statement, by saying that “the NAACP isn’t advancing anything but hate and division, while the President is focused on uniting our country, improving our economy, securing our borders, and establishing peace across the globe,” the Washington Post reported.

The NAACP has invited every sitting president to speak at its conference since its formation in 1909 as the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People—although they have not always accepted the invitation every year.

Trump will be the first POTUS since Herbert Hoover in 1932 not to speak at the conference at all, skipping it entirely in 2016 as the presidential nominee and again in 2017 and 2018.

Trump initially planned to speak at the 2019 conference but later pulled out once he learned the appearance would entail a Q&A session rather than a speech. Delegates also voted unanimously for his impeachment during that year’s conference.